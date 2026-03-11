BXP (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.88 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 466052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on BXP from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BXP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

In other BXP news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,887 shares of company stock valued at $476,930. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 776,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 123,301 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 213,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BXP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

