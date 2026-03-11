AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 6,118.4% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,089 shares, a growth of 6,118.4% from the February 12th total of 114 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.01.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Dividend Announcement

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

