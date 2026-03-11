SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of SLB worth $65,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in SLB by 57.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SLB from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Argus upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SLB from $47.60 to $52.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,735.60. This trade represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB Company Profile

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

