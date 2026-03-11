Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Up 28.8% – Should You Buy?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.48 and last traded at GBX 3.22. 208,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 112,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -327.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.54. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

