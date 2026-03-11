Eric Hughes Sells 9,533 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Hughes sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $301,910.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,207.37. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and FY‑2026 guidance remain supportive — Teva reported a Q4 EPS and revenue beat and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of 2.570–2.770, with y/y revenue growth (~11.4%), which underpins investor confidence and helps explain upward pressure on the shares. MarketBeat TEVA coverage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

