Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 840.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson purchased 22,100 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 167,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,436.24. This trade represents a 15.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $251,550.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,030.59. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,433,546. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $80.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

