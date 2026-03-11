Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.2050, with a volume of 265862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.18). Flex LNG had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $87.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Flex LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Flex LNG Ltd is a Bermuda-registered owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, offering shipping services to major energy producers and utilities worldwide. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has focused on building a versatile fleet of modern, eco-efficient LNG vessels designed to meet the growing global demand for lower-emission fuel transportation.

The company’s core activities encompass time-charter contracts, long-term transportation agreements and spot market voyages.

