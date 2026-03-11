Capital World Investors Acquires 32,348 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.90% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,123,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $772.03 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $770.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

