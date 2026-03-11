Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 92,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.