First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 11,249.5% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,782 shares, a growth of 11,249.5% from the February 12th total of 95 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,744 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,157,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure. DALI was launched on May 14, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

