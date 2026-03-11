190,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Churchill Capital Corp X as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $19,290,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,797,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp X stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04.

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

