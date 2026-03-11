Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.65, with a volume of 33338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.38 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 594.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

