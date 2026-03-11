First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,490 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $68,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEO Timothy Gokey bought 5,300 shares (~$1.03M at ~$194.49), increasing his stake to ~142,876 shares — a strong insider signal of conviction from top management.

Broadridge expanded NYFIX order-routing by integrating Crypto.com (first crypto trading connection in Asia) — a revenue/market access positive that leverages Broadridge's FIX network and supports growth in crypto institutional flow.

Management presented at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (transcript available) — useful for incremental detail on strategy, product pipeline and margin outlook but not a catalyst by itself.

Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.975/share (record Mar 16, pay Apr 8) — supports income-oriented holders but is a routine distribution (annualized yield ~2.0–2.1%).

Short interest rose significantly in February (up ~23% vs. Feb 12 to ~3.30M shares; ~2.9% of float; ~2.5 days to cover). That increase in bearish bets likely amplified selling pressure and contributed to today's price decline.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

BR opened at $186.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

