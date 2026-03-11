OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.07. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

