Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 152.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in lululemon athletica by 32.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,394,000 after buying an additional 319,934 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.78.

Read Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.