Critical Survey: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lonestar Resources US and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00 Comstock Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources 17.80% 6.30% 2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Comstock Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources $2.22 billion 2.60 $395.61 million $1.41 13.90

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

