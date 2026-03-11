Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,025 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 138.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,968,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,155,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,430,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 701,145 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,083,000 after purchasing an additional 476,802 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,807,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total value of $7,915,618.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,790.24. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,734.87. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RRX opened at $201.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $229.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

