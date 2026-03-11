Natixis Advisors LLC Has $30.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,829 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Ally Financial worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 106.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 23,800 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 49,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,409.12. This represents a 92.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 11,566 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,304.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,755.12. The trade was a 5.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

