Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.4286.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Gossamer Bio to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $117.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

