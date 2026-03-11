Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.97% of Hilton Worldwide worth $584,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $298.31 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $333.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.18.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

