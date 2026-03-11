Mary Powell Sells 2,229 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 2,229 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $26,614.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,467,734.94. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Mary Powell sold 5,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $66,051.81.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $155,821.20.

Sunrun Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of RUN stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Sunrun News Roundup

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent results and analyst commentary support upside: Sunrun beat EPS and revenue expectations (reported $0.38 EPS vs. a ~($0.08) consensus and $1.16B revenue) and analysts have raised targets citing improving cash generation and asset‑monetization progress, which boosts bullish valuation arguments. How Sunrun (RUN) Narrative Is Shifting As Cash Generation Meets Valuation Doubts

Recent results and analyst commentary support upside: Sunrun beat EPS and revenue expectations (reported $0.38 EPS vs. a ~($0.08) consensus and $1.16B revenue) and analysts have raised targets citing improving cash generation and asset‑monetization progress, which boosts bullish valuation arguments. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure/context: very high institutional ownership (~91.7%) and elevated short‑interest reporting mean flows and positioning can amplify moves; these are volatility drivers rather than changes to fundamentals. Peering Into Sunrun Inc’s Recent Short Interest

Market structure/context: very high institutional ownership (~91.7%) and elevated short‑interest reporting mean flows and positioning can amplify moves; these are volatility drivers rather than changes to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation announced — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Sunrun investors, which raises legal risk and uncertainty until scope/outcome are clarified and can pressure sentiment. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Investigates Sunrun

Investor litigation announced — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Sunrun investors, which raises legal risk and uncertainty until scope/outcome are clarified and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling on March 6 — CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, director Lynn Jurich and insider Jeanna Steele all reported small sales. While sizes are small vs. holdings, grouped sales by senior execs can sap sentiment and invite headlines; review the SEC Form 4 filings for details. Insider trades summary Mary Powell Form 4

Clustered insider selling on March 6 — CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, director Lynn Jurich and insider Jeanna Steele all reported small sales. While sizes are small vs. holdings, grouped sales by senior execs can sap sentiment and invite headlines; review the SEC Form 4 filings for details. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/media scrutiny on cash burn and funding: Sunrun was named in an article about “cash‑burning” companies that could face dilution or funding pressure if margins and free cash flow don’t improve — a reminder investors are watching the path to sustainable free cash flow. 3 Cash-Burning Stocks That Fall Short

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Glj Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.