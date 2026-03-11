Blue Whale Capital LLP Reduces Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Blue Whale Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,032 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 12.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned 0.14% of Lam Research worth $227,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

IBM partnership announced to advance sub‑1nm logic scaling, covering novel materials, advanced processes and High‑NA EUV techniques — a strategic win that reinforces Lam's role in next‑generation node toolsets and long‑term TAM expansion.

Barclays raised its firm price target on LRCX to $255 (equal weight) and the bank also boosted chip‑gear spending estimates — both moves support a stronger revenue outlook for wafer‑fab equipment suppliers and lift investor sentiment for Lam.

Inclusion in the S&P 100 (effective March 23) and a sector rebound into semiconductor‑equipment names are drawing flows into LRCX, supporting near‑term demand from passive and active investors.

Short interest fell ~20.7% in February to ~26.1M shares (about 2.1% of float) and days‑to‑cover is ~3.0 — reduced short exposure can remove a source of selling pressure and amplify rally momentum when demand improves.

Industry note: analysts and outlets are reassessing valuation after a very strong 1‑year run and recent pullback; Lam's outperformance raises questions about near‑term multiples even as fundamentals remain strong.

Significant insider selling has been reported in recent months (multiple executives selling shares) and some large institutional rebalancing occurred (e.g., UBS trimmed a very large position in Q4 2025) — these can be interpreted as supply signals or portfolio adjustments that cap upside if sustained.

LRCX opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. HSBC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

