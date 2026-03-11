Rathbones Group PLC Acquires Shares of 9,620 Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $566,924,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 139.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,835 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 84,502.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,735,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,733,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

