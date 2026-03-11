Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,927,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,221,000 after buying an additional 223,160 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 377,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,134,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

KDP opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

