Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Brentview Investment Management LLC

Brentview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.6% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,633,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,037,000 after purchasing an additional 452,169 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM partnership announced to advance sub‑1nm logic scaling, covering novel materials, advanced processes and High‑NA EUV techniques — a strategic win that reinforces Lam’s role in next‑generation node toolsets and long‑term TAM expansion. IBM and Lam Research Announce Collaboration

IBM partnership announced to advance sub‑1nm logic scaling, covering novel materials, advanced processes and High‑NA EUV techniques — a strategic win that reinforces Lam’s role in next‑generation node toolsets and long‑term TAM expansion. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its firm price target on LRCX to $255 (equal weight) and the bank also boosted chip‑gear spending estimates — both moves support a stronger revenue outlook for wafer‑fab equipment suppliers and lift investor sentiment for Lam. Barclays Price Target Raise

Barclays raised its firm price target on LRCX to $255 (equal weight) and the bank also boosted chip‑gear spending estimates — both moves support a stronger revenue outlook for wafer‑fab equipment suppliers and lift investor sentiment for Lam. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the S&P 100 (effective March 23) and a sector rebound into semiconductor‑equipment names are drawing flows into LRCX, supporting near‑term demand from passive and active investors. QuiverQuant Coverage

Inclusion in the S&P 100 (effective March 23) and a sector rebound into semiconductor‑equipment names are drawing flows into LRCX, supporting near‑term demand from passive and active investors. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~20.7% in February to ~26.1M shares (about 2.1% of float) and days‑to‑cover is ~3.0 — reduced short exposure can remove a source of selling pressure and amplify rally momentum when demand improves. (data summary)

Short interest fell ~20.7% in February to ~26.1M shares (about 2.1% of float) and days‑to‑cover is ~3.0 — reduced short exposure can remove a source of selling pressure and amplify rally momentum when demand improves. (data summary) Neutral Sentiment: Industry note: analysts and outlets are reassessing valuation after a very strong 1‑year run and recent pullback; Lam’s outperformance raises questions about near‑term multiples even as fundamentals remain strong. Valuation Assessment

Industry note: analysts and outlets are reassessing valuation after a very strong 1‑year run and recent pullback; Lam’s outperformance raises questions about near‑term multiples even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported in recent months (multiple executives selling shares) and some large institutional rebalancing occurred (e.g., UBS trimmed a very large position in Q4 2025) — these can be interpreted as supply signals or portfolio adjustments that cap upside if sustained. Insider & Institutional Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LRCX opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

