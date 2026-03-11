David Goldberg Acquires 2,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,340.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 1,766,410 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

