Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Bread Financial worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 376,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Trending Headlines about Bread Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford partnership could drive card/loan growth and revenue — Bread and Ford announced a long‑term agreement to launch a co‑branded credit card and installment loan program that will support vehicle subscriptions, parts, services and loyalty rewards. This expands Bread’s branded receivables opportunity, could lift origination volumes, interchange and installment fee income, and increases cross‑sell exposure to Ford customers. Ford and Bread Financial announcement

Ford partnership could drive card/loan growth and revenue — Bread and Ford announced a long‑term agreement to launch a co‑branded credit card and installment loan program that will support vehicle subscriptions, parts, services and loyalty rewards. This expands Bread’s branded receivables opportunity, could lift origination volumes, interchange and installment fee income, and increases cross‑sell exposure to Ford customers. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term EPS nudges by Zacks show modest upside — Zacks raised several near‑term 2026 quarter and FY2026 EPS forecasts (Q1 and Q2 2026, FY2026) by small amounts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings strength into the coming year despite conservatism elsewhere. (Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.)

Near‑term EPS nudges by Zacks show modest upside — Zacks raised several near‑term 2026 quarter and FY2026 EPS forecasts (Q1 and Q2 2026, FY2026) by small amounts, suggesting analysts see continued earnings strength into the coming year despite conservatism elsewhere. (Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious — Bread carries a consensus “Hold” from analysts; that suggests the market may wait for proof that new partnerships (like Ford) and originations translate into durable earnings expansion. Consensus rating article

Analyst consensus remains cautious — Bread carries a consensus “Hold” from analysts; that suggests the market may wait for proof that new partnerships (like Ford) and originations translate into durable earnings expansion. Negative Sentiment: Small downward revisions to longer‑term estimates — Zacks trimmed a few later‑period estimates (Q4 2027, FY2028) and made minor cuts to some quarterly forecasts; while changes are modest, they highlight lingering uncertainty about long‑range margin and portfolio assumptions and limit upside to the stock’s valuation multiple.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.2%

BFH stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $82.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.74 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.