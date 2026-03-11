Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Amdocs worth $69,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.42. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

