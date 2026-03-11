Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,913,000 after purchasing an additional 889,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,933,000 after buying an additional 689,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,208,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after buying an additional 388,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

