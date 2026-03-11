Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $26,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,120,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,027,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,522 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,388,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of GEHC opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

