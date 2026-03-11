25,160 Shares in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,708,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 39.8% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,175,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after purchasing an additional 334,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 45.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $258,860.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,336.96. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 9,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $927,197.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,071,593.64. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,982. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

