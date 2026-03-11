PFG Advisors Acquires 15,723 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA SLV opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.
Key iShares Silver Trust News
- Positive Sentiment: Large drop in short interest — short interest fell ~18.2% to 37,449,254 shares as of Feb. 27; short interest is ~6.8% of float and days‑to‑cover is only ~0.5 days (based on avg. volume of 68,804,852). That reduction in bearish bets removes one layer of selling pressure and can support price momentum.
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock expects further gains for gold and silver, which supports ETF demand for SLV and other silver exposures. BlackRock sees further gains for both gold and silver
- Positive Sentiment: Weaker USDX and safe‑haven flows helped lift silver prices in the morning session — a direct fundamental tailwind for SLV. Gold, silver sharply up on safe-haven bids, weaker USDX
- Neutral Sentiment: Middle East tensions are supporting safe‑haven demand for XAU/XAG, but upcoming CPI/PCE prints are flagged as potential catalysts that could swing direction; mixed outlook. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Tensions Lift XAU, XAG – CPI Risk Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting regional flow notes: some intraday gains were given back as markets priced likely short, contained conflicts — this supports near‑term volatility rather than a clear trend. Gold and silver give back early Iran gains, but conflict impacts regional flows as markets bet on short war – Heraeus
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/chart warnings and oil‑driven risk appetite shifts: recent analysis notes silver may face headwinds and could correct from elevated levels after last year’s large gains. Charts Say Silver Faces More Headwinds. Here’s How Low It Can Go.
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic pressure — surging oil, stagflation fears and occasional USD strength have pressured precious metals in short bursts, posing downside risk to SLV if risk appetite shifts. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulled Back As Oil Tested Multi-Year Highs
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
