PFG Advisors Acquires 15,723 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

