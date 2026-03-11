Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333,765 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $719,395,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,011 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,318,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,884,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,547,000 after buying an additional 3,795,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

