PFG Advisors Takes $1.48 Million Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 564.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 72.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $45,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,275.01. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 12,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,528.80. This trade represents a 64.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $979,877. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

