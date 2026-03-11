15,486 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

