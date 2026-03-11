6,049 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $389.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $426.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.39.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

