PFG Advisors Invests $1.66 Million in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NLR opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.91. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

