Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 57,886 Shares of BW LPG Limited $BWLP

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,886 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of BW LPG worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BW LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in BW LPG by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BW LPG by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BW LPG by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital raised BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BWLP opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. BW LPG had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $5.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $21.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 125.9%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

