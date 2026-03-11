Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $159.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.26). Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Argus raised Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

