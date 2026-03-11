First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $56,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,136.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 478,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 456,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $82.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,857 shares of company stock worth $6,500,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

