First Trust Advisors LP Has $70.19 Million Position in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Brink’s worth $70,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 42.9% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 120.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,722.50. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 3.2%

Brink’s stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

