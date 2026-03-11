Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $185,784,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,811,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,729,000 after buying an additional 1,222,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,187,000 after buying an additional 1,184,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst / fair-value support — A Seeking Alpha note expects solid Q4 results and strong holiday assortments, views the FY2026 outlook as shakily positive and models a fair value of ~$134.8, supporting upside vs. current levels. Dollar Tree: Let’s See How The Strategy Performs

Shares of DLTR opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

