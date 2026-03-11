RLX Technology (RLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0327 per share and revenue of $152.0620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

RLX Technology Stock Up 0.7%

RLX stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

RLX Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 257,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,804,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 308.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 11,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 801,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

RLX Technology Inc (NYSE:RLX) is a China-based company specializing in electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company develops, manufactures and markets closed-pod vaping devices and prefilled cartridges, positioning its products as an alternative to traditional combustible tobacco. RLX emphasizes consistent nicotine delivery, flavor variety and convenience through its proprietary e-liquid formulations and device design.

RLX operates a vertically integrated business model that encompasses research and development, production, quality control and sales.

