Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Westshore Terminals Investment to post earnings of $0.1602 per share and revenue of $57.2770 million for the quarter.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is the sole shareholder of Westshore Terminals Ltd, the operator of North America’s largest coal export terminal. Based in North Vancouver, British Columbia, the company’s principal business is providing terminal services for the handling, stockpiling and ship loading of metallurgical coal and petroleum coke. Strategically located on the Burrard Inlet, the facility connects to Canadian Pacific and Canadian National rail networks and exports bulk commodities primarily to steel mills in Asia and other global markets.

The terminal offers a comprehensive range of services including railcar unloading, covered and open stockpile capacity, shiploading capabilities and dust suppression systems.

