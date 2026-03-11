Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,919 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.5%

TER stock opened at $300.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.