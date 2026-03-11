Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,417,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,992 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.15% of RTX worth $2,579,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) won a follow-on contract to supply TJ150 engines for Leidos' AGM-190A small cruise missile — a direct defense backlog win that should help near‑term revenue visibility and support cash flow.

Analyst/media coverage highlights RTX's strong 1‑year performance (shares up ~62.5% over the past year) and cites defense contract wins, production investment and rising earnings expectations — these narratives reinforce the company's FY2026 guidance and investor confidence.

Wall Street analyst commentary is broadly constructive, with multiple write-ups and broker interest cited as supporting buy/hold sentiment — analyst momentum can sustain investor demand if earnings/guidance remain intact.

Sector-level flows: coverage notes a defense ETF could continue rallying if the Iran conflict escalates — positive for defense demand but not a company-specific driver; ETF inflows are supportive but also increase correlation across names.

Several high‑visibility stories about "RTX" GPUs (NVIDIA restarting RTX 3060 production with Samsung, restocked RTX 50‑series laptops, novelty gold RTX 5090) are driving headline noise — these relate to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX brand, not RTX Corporation, and may cause ticker/name confusion among retail traders rather than change RTX Corp fundamentals.

Barron's notes defense stocks haven't broadly benefited from Iran‑related headlines, indicating investor skepticism about sustainable revenue upside — sector weakness or rotation can pressure RTX shares even when company fundamentals are solid.

Risk reminder from Forbes: commentary on historical volatility and "hidden dangers" for defense investors underscores downside risk (large drawdowns in past corrections) — this can dampen sentiment and amplify downside on negative macro or execution news.

NYSE RTX opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.61. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

