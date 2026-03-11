SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on March 27th

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 12.6% increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

SBA Communications stock opened at $193.70 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $177.49 and a 52 week high of $245.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.80 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 36.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

