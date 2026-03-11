Zacks Research Upgrades TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Strong-Buy

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of TeleTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.08. TeleTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $569.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.53 million. TeleTech had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.24%. TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. Analysts expect that TeleTech will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in TeleTech by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TeleTech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TeleTech by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 127,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TeleTech by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC boosted its stake in TeleTech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company’s core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

