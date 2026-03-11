First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 120,923 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the February 12th total of 41,218 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 934,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.