MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 on March 31st

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock has a 52-week low of $85.05 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, offering solutions that enable organizations to analyze internal and external data in order to make informed business decisions. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, the company has built a reputation for delivering scalable analytics platforms, cloud-based intelligence services and mobile applications to clients across diverse industries and geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The 10.00% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, trading under the ticker STRF on the NASDAQ, represents a class of senior equity securities issued by MicroStrategy.

