MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 on March 31st

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock stock opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 10.00% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock has a 52-week low of $85.05 and a 52-week high of $127.80.
The 10.00% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, trading under the ticker STRF on the NASDAQ, represents a class of senior equity securities issued by MicroStrategy.
